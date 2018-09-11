Share:

Islamabad-Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) of COMSATS University will hold a two-day workshop on `Scientific Manuscript Writing’ from September 27. The overarching goal of this workshop is to improve the research productivity of investigators working at various institutions across the country, said an official of the university. This two-day event comprises of interactive lectures as well as assignments and in-class training that will comprehensively cover every facet of preparing a manuscript for submission into any reputable journal.

All full time faculty members, researchers, managers, MS/PhD students, Research and Development staff and professionals from related industries can register themselves for participation in the workshop till September 24. The aspiring participants can get all the detailed information about the workshop registration process through the website of the university, the official said. Dr Sohail A. Qureshi will be the resource person of the workshop. He is a molecular biologist with over 25 years of post-PhD experience as researcher and science educator.

After receiving his PhD in 1990, he carried out his postdoctoral training at Glasgow University, UK, Imperial Cancer Research Fund, UK and Cambridge University. He served the University of Winconsin-Madison, USA as Assistant Professor and Invitrogen Corporation as Senior Scientist, before returning to Pakistan in 2004, until 2011, Dr Qureshi was a Professor at the Agha Khan University Hospital, Karachi and thereafter served the Syed Babar Ali a School of Science and Engineering, Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) as Professor and Dean. Currently, he is serving as Professor of Molecular Biology, Institute of Integrative Bioscience, CECOS University Peshawar. His research interests include gene regulation in extremophiles, epigenetics and biology of Hepatitis-C virus.