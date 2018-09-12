Share:

CHAKWAL: Two girls allegedly killed their father for taunting over domestic disputes and escaped from home here on Tuesday.

The incident took place in village Miani of Kallar Kahar sub-division, where two sisters, stated to be students of intermediate first year and second year respectively, disgruntled over repeated taunting of their father Abdul Karim, 42, over domestic issues.

The girls attacked him with sharp-edged weapon. The man was critically injured in the attack and the two sisters fled home after committing the crime.

The injured Abdul Karim, security guard by profession, was shifted to hospital but he succumbed to his wounds in the hospital due to loss of excessive blood. The police have registered a case against both the sisters and started further investigation.–INP