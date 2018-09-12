Share:

ISLAMABAD/Lahore - The leaders of political and religious parties, and the army chief have expressed grief over the sad demise of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa expressed his grief and heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. In a statemnet issued by ISPR, the army chief has prayed eternal peace for the departed soul.

President Dr Arif Alvi also expressed grief over the passing away of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz. The president prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace and extended his condolences to the bereaved Sharif family.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar condoled the sad demise of Begum Kulsoom. He expressed deep sorrow and grief to the bereaved family and prayed to Almighty Allah to shower His blessings upon the departed soul.

Pakistan Bar Council also expressed grief on the sad demise. Vice Chairman PBC Kamran Murtaza and other members including Azam Nazeer Tarrar, Qalb-i-Hassan, Syed Amjad Shah and Akhtar Hussain Shah expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief.

PBC also demanded the government to facilitate Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Muhammad Safdar for attending the funeral and other rituals of Begum Kalsoom Nawaz.

In separate statements and twitter messages, leaders of PTI, PML-N, PPP, PML-Q, MMA and others said Kulsoom was a bold woman who fought bravely for democracy during the Pervez Musharraf tenure.

Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi, Senior Minister Aleem Khan, ministers, Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed and Mian Aslam Iqbal, and others also expressed grief over the death of Begum Kulsoom and conveyed their condolences to the Sharif family.

PML-N President and former Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif termed the death of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz a major shock and loss.

Shehbaz Sharif, also brother-in-law of Begum Sahiba, said her death is the end of an era. He paid huge tribute to the deceased and said she faced bravely every difficulty the party faced in the most difficult time of marital law. The former Punjab chief minister said the PML-N and democracy owed much to her services and bravery. He prayed to Almighty Allah to rest her soul in eternal peace, grant her a high place in paradise and give the family all patience to bear the loss.

Former law minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan told the media at Model Town that Begum Kulsoom rose to the occasion when Musharraf regime was oppressing the party leadership. Had she been in good health, she would have become main leader of the party, he said paying glowing tribute to Begum Kulsoom. He regretted the members of the Sharif family were not allowed to stay with her when she badly needed their presence.

As to the return of Hussain and Hassan Nawaz, he said it was up to them to take decision in this regard. He said it is a time to learn lesson by those who did politics even on the illness of Begum Kulsoom.

Begum Tehmina Daultana with tears in her eyes paid tribute to Begum Kulsoom. She said Begum Kulsoom was a brave and undaunted woman who proved her mettle at a very difficult time of the party.

Begum Kulsoom was a brave woman and she played a great role for democracy, said Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in separate statements.

Former foreign minister Khursheed Mahmood Kasuri offered condolences to the Sharifs on the demise of Begum Kulsoom. Sharing his grief with the family, he said it was a great loss because she was a symbol of courage and determination. Her campaign, he said, in the absence of her husband was exemplary. He prayed for the departed soul.

PML-N leaders, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Ayaz Sadiq, Pervez Malk and others paid tribute to the wife of former PM Nawaz Sharif over democratic services. They said they were standing firm by the family on this occasion of sorrow and sadness.

PML-Q President Ch Shujaat Hussain expressed his heartfelt grief and sorrow over the death of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz. He prayed for eternal peace for the departed soul and patience and solace for the bereaved family.

PPP senior leader Ch Aitzaz Ahsan also prayed for Begum Kulsoom and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family. In a TV talk, he also sought apology over his remarks about the illness of the former first lady.

Former PM Yousaf Raza Gilani and former Punjab CM Manzoor Watoo also expressed his condolence over Kulsoom’s death.

Disgruntled PML-N leader Zaeem Qadri, Ch Abdul Ghafoor Meo also prayed for the soul of Kulsoom and offered his condolences to the family.

Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq, Secretary General Liaqat Baloch and other senior party leaders expressed deep grief over the demise of Begum Kulsoom. The JI chief said Begum Kulsoom had launched a strong movement against the dictatorship of GenPervez Musharraf when the entire PML-N leadership had left the country. He prayed for the departed soul and offered his deep condolences to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and the family.

PAT Chairman Dr Tahirul Qadri, Jamaat-ud-Dawa head Hafiz Saeed, Milli Muslim League President Saifullah Khalid, Majlis-e-Wahdatul Muslimeen chief Allama Raja Nasir Abass, JUP-Imam Noornai President Pir Ijaz Hashmi, JUP-Noorani head Sahibzada Abul Khair, Islami Tehreek chief Allama Sajid Naqvi, Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadith head Professor Sajid Mir, JUI-F leader Maulana Amjad and others expressed deep sorrow over the death of Begum Kulsoom. They prayed for the deceased soul.

JuD leaders, Professor Hafiz Abdur Rehman Makki and Maulana Amir Hamza, said Kulsoom was a brave woman. They prayed to Allah Almighty to give strength and forbearance to ex-PM Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif and other family members to bear this irreparable loss.