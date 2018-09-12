Share:

KARACHI - Adviser to Chief Minister on Information, Archives, Law and Anti-Corruption Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that tragedy of May 12 and Baldia Factory Fire were like tragedies against the society.

He said that both the matters had become sub judice and it was for the courts to take decision.

He said that the government would extend full cooperation to the court and implement its orders.

He appealed to the court to expedite the cases to bring culprits to justice. Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that he believed those elements were behind these tragedies who did not want to see democracy flourishing and they wanted to curb dissent and pluralistic society.

In a related event for observing the 6th anniversary of Baldia Fire Incident and to show solidarity with the victims, the provincial Labour and Human Resources Department declared Sindh Occupational Safety and Health day on 11th of September of every year.

The provincial department took out the rally from its office to Karachi Press Club. A large number of people from all walks of life prominent labour leaders and senior representatives of employers also attended the rally.

Speaking at the rally, the secretary highlighted the steps taken by the government to improve the health and safety conditions at all workplace and expressed solidarity with the victims. The representatives of employers and workers also talked about the incident.