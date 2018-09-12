Share:

KARACHI - An anti-terrorism court on Tuesday rejected bail plea of accused Rehman Swati in the case pertaining to the murder of renowned social activist Parween Rahman, head of the Orangi Pilot Project, was shot dead in Orangi Town in 2013.

The ATC judge has issued the judgment on the bail plea after the complaint’s counsel had expressed his concern over weakening the case if the main suspect was given bail, the counsel had contended that the suspect may use his influence to force the prosecution witnesses to withdraw from the case. Advocate Salahuddain Panhwar had submitted that the witnesses were already afraid to appear in the court as they have been receiving life threats from the accused.

A day earlier, the court had served the judgment after hearing final arguments from both sides. The main suspect, Rehamn Swati had filed a bail application, the accused, facing charge to plan and execute the murder.

In his final arguments, the complainant‘s counsel Advocate Panhwar had opposed the plea applicant of the suspect by arguing that the applicant was the main suspect of the case, he had also voluntarily confessed his offense before the police officials .

The special public prosecutor had also opposed the bail application of the accused and had stated that the enough evidences have been produced in the court.

The prosecutor had contended that the suspect may escape after getting bail and may not appear before the court, as the prosecution submitted solid evidence those enough to prove the charges against him.

Five accused Ayaz Shamzai alias Swati, Amjad Hussain Khan, Ahmed Khan alias Ahmed Ali alias Pappu Kashmiri, Mohammad Imran Swati and Raheem Swati have been charged in the murder case.

On the other side the defence counsel had tried to provide relief to his client, he however, had submitted that the prosecution had failed to prove any charges against his client, he added that the investigation officer could not prove his role in the murder and did no produce any solid evidence in the court against his client. The defence lawyer had pleaded the court to allow his plea.

The defence counsel had insured the court that his client will continuously appear before the court during the trial.

The case was registered by the Pirabad police station under Sections 302 (premeditated murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code at the. Later, Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 was incorporated in the case on a directive of the Supreme Court.