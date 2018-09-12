Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Food Authority has set December 25 as deadline for baby food manufacturers to comply with new regulations of writing formula milk for infant food products.

These directives were issued by PFA Director General Muhammad Usman during a meeting held with the office-bearers of Baby Food Manufacture Association at his office Tuesday. A detailed discussion was held to ensure the implementation of the Baby Foods Regulations 2018 in Punjab. The DG said that it a prime responsibility of PFA to ensure the execution of food safety laws which have been passed from Punjab government. He said that PFA would not spare anyone found guilty of violating PFA rules. He said that it is a pleasure for PFA the other provinces are adopting the PFA’s rules in order to implement in their respective provinces which would be helpful for the industry. Usman further said that an unfortunate trend of breastfeeding declined steadily to low level in Pakistan.