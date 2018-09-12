Share:

SARGODHA/ TOBA TEK SINGH/GUJRANWALA/SAHIWAL - The boards of intermediate and secondary education have declared the names of position holders of Intermediate Part II Examinations 2018. According to BISE Sargodha, Maria Roll No 405234 of ILM College obtained first position with 1047 marks. District Public School and Inter College Joherabad student Hamail Malik Gunjial Roll No403093 stood second with 1044 marks while Fozia Gull of Punjab College Bhakkar Roll No.402232 secured third position with 1043 marks. So the first three positions were taken by girls.

In Pre Medical (boys group), Abdul Rehman Aziz of District Public School and Inter College student got first position with 1035 marks. Punjab College of Information and Technology student Ali Azmat secured second position with 1031 marks and Muhammad Abaid of same institute got third position with 1030 marks.

In Pre Medical (girls group) Maria of ILM remained first, Hamail Malik Gunjial second and Fozia Gull of Punjab College Bhakkar third. In Pre Engineering (boys group) Mukhtar Imran of ILM College remained first with 1032 marks. PAF College student Faheem was second with 1030 marks and Muhammad Ehsan of Punjab College of Technology got third position with 1027 marks. In Pre Engineer (girls group) Mahnoor of Punjab College Nosherah was declared first with 1013 marks; Sidra of Punjab College second with 990 marks and Madeha Mashal of Government College Darya Khan third with 986 marks. The board sources said that complete result would be announced today and position holders will be awarded cash prizes and certificates in a ceremony at BISE Campus.

BISE Gujranwala announced that Maliha Maryam of Punjab College Sialkot stood first by securing 1051 marks, Manahil Naeem, Darkhashan Sehar of Punjab College Gujranwala and Muhammad Habib of Kips College captured second position by securing 1046 marks each while Kanwar Nadeem Ahmed and Mahrukh of Punjab College grabbed third position by securing 1041 marks.

According to details in Pre Medical Boys Habib stood first with 1046 marks, Kanwar Nadeem Ahmed remained second with 1041 marks and Ibrar Ahmed and Inza Muhammad captured third position by securing 1039 marks each, in Pre Medical (girls group) Maliha stood first with 1051 marks, Manahal Naeem and Darkhashan Sehar captured second by securing 1046 marks each and Mahrukh stood third with 1041 marks. In Pre Engineering (boys group) Zain and Hamza Abbas stood first with 1039 marks, Muhammad Athar Sajid and Muhammad Haider Khan captured second with 1037 marks each while Hamza remained third by securing 1022 marks.

In Pre Engineering (girls group) Hamna captured first with 1040 marks, Roma Ansar stood second by securing 1038 marks and Javeria grabbed third with 1037 marks. In humanities boys Muhammad Owais stood at the top with 970 marks, Akash Ahmed captured second securing 934 marks and Muhammad Saqlain got third position with 910 marks.

The BISE Sahiwal announced top position was grabbed Maria Zahid, Roll No 302857 secuirng 1050 marks. Second position holder was Sajaa Mukhtar Roll No 308786 with 1046 marks. Both Students are students of the Divisional Public School and College Sahiwal. The third position went to Muhammad Munib Khawar who got 1042 marks. He is the student of Punjab College MA Jinnah Road Okara. According to the board, a total of 39,684 candidates appeared in the examinations out of which 22,597 were declared successful. The overall passing percentage remained 56.94.