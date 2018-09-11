Share:

WASHINGTON:- Ever feel like it’s 7 am, even though the clock says 9 am? A team of researchers at Northwestern University said Monday they have designed a blood test that can measure a person’s inner body clock within 1.5 hours, an advance that may help personalize medical treatments in the future. The study was published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), a peer-reviewed US journal. The “circadian rhythm” governs all cells in the body, and is a burgeoning field of research. Three US geneticists won the Nobel Prize for Medicine last year for discovering the molecules that drive the process.