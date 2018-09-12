Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Tuesday presided over a meeting that reviewed proposals for establishment of police reforms commission

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that reforms are being introduced so that no one could interfere in the police duty.

He said: “Police will be made neutral and a public service institution which would come up to the expectations of the public. The police are responsible for redressing public grievances. He directed that matters of establishment of police reforms commission should be settled and recommendations should be given final shape at the earliest. Senior officials attended the meeting.

Separately, Buzdar felicitated BA/BSc toppers and said that they have made their parents and teachers proud. “Talented students are our asset and a symbol of bright future of the country. They have the ability to turn the course of the history and there is no doubt that hard work is not gone waste,” he said in his message.

Also, Deputy Chief of Air Staff (training) Air Marshal Shahid Akhtar Alvi called on CM Buzdar at his office.

During the meeting, various issues including professional matters of the PAF came under discussion. The chief minister paid tributes to the PAF over wonderfully protecting the air frontiers of the country and said that PAF is one of the best air forces in the world. The training standards of the PAF are the best, he said.

CM condoles Kulsoom Nawaz’s death

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condoled the death of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.

In his condolence message, the chief minister has extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in peace. Our sympathies are with the bereaved family and we share their grief.”

In his message on the martyrdom day of Maj Aziz Bhatti (Nishan-e-Haider), the chief minister said that the veteran sacrificed his life in the line of duty to protect the motherland and to keep the national flag high.

The CM added: “Maj Aziz Bhatti failed nefarious designs of the enemy. Today, we should reiterate this commitment that we will make every effort to protect the motherland, he concluded.