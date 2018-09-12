Share:

Launch of Askari Life Assurance Co

KARACHI (PR): Army Welfare Trust acquired East West Life Insurance company in late 2017 to capitalize on the growth in the insurance sector and introduce latest products; delivering attractive investment returns and swift claims settlement for the betterment of customers. Askari Life Assurance, (formerly known as East West Life Insurance) was established in 1992 and has been operating long enough to prove diligence to survive and prosper even in the toughest of times. The management firmly believes that the acquisition will lead to better performance due to the backing of one of the largest business groups of Pakistan. Army Welfare Trust has an unwavering commitment to being a trusted long-term partner, focused on building productive, collaborative, trusting and beneficial relationships.

AWT started in 1971 with a modest asset base and is thereafter a story of perseverance, innovation, business acumen and going beyond the frontiers in insurance, aviation, CNG, agriculture, manufacturing, sugar, lubricants, real estate,security solutions and many other diverse fields..

TCL launches flagship store in Lahore

LAHORE (PR): Always looking to enhance their customer experience and provide a high level of service quality, TCL has launched their flagship store located at 32-A, XX CCA, DHA Lahore.

This store will act as a central location to provide consumers with an enhanced shopping experience in a premium environment. A launch event was held the other day to celebrate the opening. As their first company operated outlet, the flagship store is yet another step in allowing TCL to give Pakistani consumers, the high-quality product experience that they are known for.

TCL is one of leading players in the global consumer electronics industry with a global presence in over 150 countries. TCL has emerged as one of the Top 3 Leading LED TV Brands globally as well as in Pakistan in 2017 with a particular focus in High End 4K UHD and Big Size TVs, in which it has a significant market share.

Vivo launches V11, V11 Pro

LAHORE (PR): Vivo has unveiled the all-new Vivo V11 & V11 Pro in Pakistan. This new addition to the popular V series comes with an AI camera that helps users capture the picture-perfect moment in any scenario.

V11 & V11 Pro feature key design breakthroughs, with the new Halo FullView™ Display paired with Starry Night and Nebula fusion colors, all enclosed within a curved 3D body to provide a seamless and immersive user experience. The V11 Pro is the first in the V series to incorporate In-Display Fingerprint Scanning Technology, continuing Vivo’s technology leadership in biometric security, while maintaining a sleek and stylish design.

“To innovate while having consumers in mind is our priority. We are excited to introduce the AI-powered V11& V11 Pro to create a more intuitive and personal mobile experience for our users,” said Eric Kong, The CEO for Vivo Pakistan. “With that in mind, we have made the perfect shot much easier to take with our AI Camera, added smarter AI services, and introduced our industry-leading In-Display Fingerprint Scanning Technology to the V series for the first time. We will strive to bring trend-setting innovations and the best experience to more consumers around the world.”

Pak-China industrial expo from 14th

LAHORE (PR): 6th Pak-China Business Forum Industrial Expo will continue between 14th to 16th September 2018 at Expo Centre Lahore. Representatives of more than 100 Chinese & 250 Pakistani companies will set up stalls in expo.

Chinese organizer and CEO of Everest International, Yousaf Fa met with CEO of SK JAMAL Private Limited and said: 'This Expo will open new roads to development in Pakistan by increasing foreign investment in Pakistan, improving export opportunities to China, developing B2B business relations".

He told that companies in the business of constructional machinery and material, agricultural machinery, mechanical equipment, solar panels, lights, auto- parts, industrial machinery, boilers, ceramics and other sectors will participate in the expo.

Director of Plum Qing qi Motors Company, M. Li expressed his views saying that his company is excited to be a part of this expo. According to careful estimates, the expo is expected to result in business contracts worth billions of rupees between Pakistani & Chinese companies.

LUMS School of Education inaugurated

LAHORE (PR): The launch ceremony of the LUMS Syed Ahsan Ali and Syed Maratib Ali School of Education (SOE) was held the other day at the school’s premises.

The event, hosted by Syed Babar Ali, founder and pro-chancellor, LUMS, was attended by his family including the grandchildren of Syed Ahsan Ali and Syed Maratib Ali, along with Vice Chancellor LUMS, Dean SOE, students, faculty, and key stakeholders of SOE including partners, donors and prominent people from the government and the education sector.

The event was attended by Shahid Hussain, member of LUMS Management Committee, Dr Kamran Asdar, Dean of MGSHSS, Dr Shahid Masood, Dean of SBASSE, Osman Khalid Waheed, member of LUMS Management Committee, and Alnoor Bhimani, interim Dean of SDSB.

Dr. Tahir Andrabi, the inaugural Dean of SOE, made an impactful speech at the ceremony, highlighting the importance of Syed Babar Ali's role in establishing LUMS as a centre of excellence in the region.