Rawalpindi-City Police Officer (CPO) Abbas Ahsan on Tuesday suspended a police officer and four cops on charges of corruption, informed sources. The police officer and the cops, who were shown the door by CPO, have been identified as SI Raja Ammad and Constables Mamoon Hussain and Moin Ali.

The names of two others suspended cops could not be ascertained. According to sources, CPO Abbas Ahsan received information through his own sources that SI Raja Ammad along with his team had received Rs 7, 50,000 cash and a motorcycle as bribe from a citizen.

The citizen namely Haseeb Anwar registered a case against a man named Sajid Islam accusing him of not paying Rs 10 million to him as the price of motorycles that Sajid had purchased from his showroom. They said SI Raja Ammad was appointed the Investigation Officer of the case who took bribe from applicant, Haseeb Anwar. They said CPO placed the SI and his team under suspension and ordered a departmental inquiry against them.

SI Imran Haider, the spokesman To CPO, did not respond when this correspondent asked him about suspension of corrupt officers by CPO.