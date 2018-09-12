Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Ex-senator and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Mir Haji Ali Nawaz Talpur died of cancer here on Monday late night.

Report said that he was resisting with cancer since two years. His funeral was held at Mir Aachan Talpur village that was attended by hundreds of people including MNA Mir Munawar Ali Khan Talpur, District Council Chairman Mir Anwer Ali Khan Talpur, MPAs Zulfikar Ali Shah, Haji Noor Ahmed, Mir Tarique Talpur, Nawab Taimoor Talpur and others.

Later, he was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard Chitori near Sindhri among the hundreds of mourners.