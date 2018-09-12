FAISALABAD - Agriculture experts have advised farmers to use latest technologies and cultivate sugarcane crops in September for getting bumper yield. A spokesman of Agriculture department said here on Monday that approved varieties have most resistance against various diseases, besides giving high quality yield.
Agriculture department has approved various sugarcane varieties including CPF-243,CPF-246, CPF-247, SHF-240, HSF-242, CP-77-400, CP-72-2086, CP-433-33,CPF-237, SPF-245, SPF-234, SPF-213 and SPSG-26, etc. for September cultivation.
These varieties can give 60000 to 80000 kilograms per acre yield, he added.