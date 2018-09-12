Share:

SHORKOT: The father of a rape victim girl committed suicide here on Tuesday “in what is being described” as protest against the prolonged delay in provision of justice. According to details, an accused identified as Nawaz had sexually assaulted a Class-III student on her way back from school in Shorkot some six months ago. The police had registered a case and proceedings of the case were underway in a court but the only witness of the crime refused to appear in the court to testify. Disappointed over the situation, Safdar, father of the rape victim, committed suicide. The body was shifted to hospital for post-mortem and the police have registered a case of the incident.–INP