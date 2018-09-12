Share:

MITHI - The Home Department of Sindh government has issued code of conduct to maintain law and order during the month of Muharramul Haram.

It was expressed by Badin Deputy Commissioner Asif Jan Siddiqui while presiding a meeting in connection of Muharram in Darbar Hall on Tuesday.

The meeting was participated by, District Council Chairman Ali Asgher, SSP Hassan Sardar, representatives of different religious parties and others.

Badin DC said that peace committee was constituted at district level which would tackle the issues during Muharram. He said that control rooms were established in the office of deputy commissioner, SSP, assistant commissioners of five talukas and DSPs.

He said that display of arms was banned and in the violation, law enforcement agencies would take immediate action. He said that installation of loud speakers in the Mosques and Imam Barghas and high volume was banned.

Badin DC directed officials of municipal committees and town committees to provide water and electricity in the Imam Barghas. He also directed Badin DHO to manage medicines, ambulances and medical staff during Muharram.

He directed Hesco officials for proper facilitation of electricity. He said those ulemas who were banned, their cassettes including audio and video was restricted.