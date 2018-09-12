Share:

Zoo to import more animals

Lahore Zoo plans to import animals worth millions of rupees in order to enhance the recreation level for general public. "Necessary funds are being arranged for balanced diet, care and conducive environment for the animals, besides providing them suitable enclosures in line with the international standard", said Director Lahore Zoo Hassan Ali Sukhera on Tuesday. While talking to this scribe the Director Sukhera said that Lahore Zoo management was fully committed to provide best suitable environment to its 1,100 animals belonging to 120 species. He added that millions of rupees had been allocated for import of several animals,including an elephant, rhinoceros, giraffe, seahorses, and Bengal tiger to enhance attraction of this immensely popular zoological garden. He said negotiations for getting a pair of pandas from China were underway. A plan to purchase white lion, tigers and leopards was on the cards as well. To a question, Zoo director said many people especially children missed presence of elephant like 'Suzi'. However, he assured that this gap would soon be filled. He said special measures were being adopted to give 'jungle like look' to the Zoo so that visitors could feel to be in a natural environment. Lahore Zoo was established in 1872,and is presently one of the largest in South Asia. –APP

Doctor advises exercise

Principal Ameer-ud-Din Medical College/Lahore General Hospital Prof Mohammad Tayyab has stressed the need of regular physical activity and taking balanced diet to avoid diseases. Addressing the participants of a walk arranged at LGH on Tuesday in connection with World Physical Therapy Day, he said that bad eating habits and lack of exercise was the major reason behind people falling prey to deadly diseases like diabetes, high blood pressure and heart attack. Physical Therapy Association arranged the walk in collaboration with Physiotherapy Department of LGH. Faculty members, doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and people from various walks of life participated in the walk. The participants were carrying placards and banners inscribed with messages of adopting healthy lifestyle, eating habits. Prof Tayyab said that offering prayers five times a day could save people from heart diseases and diabetes. He stressed the need of walking instead of using the option of small ride on motor bike. He urged media to play its due role in creating public awareness about benefits of healthy lifestyle and harms of junk foods. Head of Physiotherapy Department Dr Umal Baneen said that one third population of the world was carrying physical problems due to inactivity and excessive use of junk food. She said that cycling, swimming, tennis, football and other sports were helpful in living a healthy life. –Staff Reporter

PHC shuts down 20 quack centres

The Punjab Healthcare Commission on Tuesday has shut down 20 centres of quacks. As per the details, the PHC teams had carried anti-quackery campaign in four cities, that is, Mandi Bahauddin, Sargodha, Lodharan and Khanewal, along with officials of the local administration and police. They visited 88 treatment centres, and shut down 20 where quacks were found to be treating patients. Also, 40 quacks had closed down their centres, and quit quackery. Six centres each were sealed in Lodharan and Khanewal, while Mandi Bahauddin and Sargodha had four each. –Staff Reporter

TB patients to undergo HIV test

Punjab TB Control Programme Director Dr Zarfishan Tahir has said that HIV test of TB patients would also be conducted to check possibility of co-morbidity.

Chairing inter-district review meeting at a local hotel Tuesday, she said that special screening camps would be arranged in southern Punjab. Additional Director Dr Asif, Dr Jaweria, Dr Ayub Raja, Manager Partnership Development Global Fund Zubair Ahmad, District TB Coordinators (DTS) and District Lab Supervisors (DLS) attended the meeting. The meeting reviewed performance of district TB control programs in the light of the disease control initiatives, diagnostic and treatment facilities and registration of new cases as well as treatment strategy of drug resistant patients. Dr Zarfishan said that Southern was neglected in the past. She said that camps would be arranged in different parts of Southern Punjab after Ashura. She said that AIDS Control Program would provide kits for conducting HIV tests of TB patients.–Staff Reporter