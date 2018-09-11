Share:

LOS ANGELES-Jennifer Garner is a ‘’chicken’’ who felt awkward attending a screening of her own movie ‘Peppermint’.



The 46-year-old actress bought tickets to a Los Angeles screening of ‘Peppermint’ - in which she plays a woman looking for justice after her husband and daughter are killed in a drive-by shooting - but she worried fellow cinemagoers would think she was ‘’obsessed with herself’’ by watching herself on the big screen and admitted the experience felt very awkward.

She shared a video to Instagram and wrote: ‘’The studio encouraged me to go to the theater and see #PEPPERMINTmovie with an audience— maybe they thought I would conduct exit polls?

‘’But I learned something about myself on this experiment— I am a chicken.

‘’Thank you to everyone who spent their weekend and their hard earned money with #RileyNorth and me. If you go this week— you never know— I may be lurking behind a curtain at a theater near you.’’

In the video, Jennifer suggested it was an experience she wasn’t likely to repeat.

She said: ‘’I’ve never done this before, and now I know why.’’

She could also be seen hiding behind a pillar and trying to shield her face with her tickets.

She admitted: ‘’Hi. I’m in a movie theater and I have a movie out and I have to be here with my fans.

‘’I’m afraid people are gonna hate the movie and take pity on me, see me and think I’m just obsessed with myself. Nonetheless, I have tickets.(sic)’’

But despite her concerns, one fan approached Jennifer and shook her hand, praising the film as ‘’amazing’’.

The former ‘Alias’ star - who has children Violet, 12, Seraphina, nine, and Samuel, six, with ex-husband Ben Affleck - then whispered ‘’Is it over?’’ to the camera before running to hide in a dark hallway as people left the cinera.

She then whispered: ‘’Did they like it?’’