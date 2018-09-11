Share:

LAHORE-Producers of Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2 attempted their best to expand a hand towards India by highlighting Indian renowned actor Kanwaljit Singh in the film and sending adoration to the neighboring on its Independence Day.

Following the ban on Pakistani artistes in the wake of the Uri attacks of 2017, Pakistani singers Rahet Fateh Ali Khan and Atif Aslam remained everyone's favourite across borders despite the ongoing tiff between the two countries. Proving that music flows beyond territories, the singers have geared up to lend their voice for the soundtrack of the upcoming Bollywood films.

In an interview with an Indian daily, Kanwaljit speaks about his experience working in JPNA2 and how he got in touch into the project.

“The writer, Vasay Chaudhry, got in touch with filmmaker Ravi Rai, who makes TV shows in India, saying that he wanted an Indian actor to play the heroine’s father, Nawab saab, since the character is Indian. The character was interesting because he hates Pakistanis but has a change of heart towards the end,” Kanwaljit explains.

Speaking about across the border relationship, he said, “The team treated me wonderfully,” the actor informs, adding that he sees nothing wrong with cultural exchange between the two countries.

“I’ve acted in an Indo-Pak collaboration, Virsa, which was made in Punjabi in 2010. Arya Babbar played the lead. Such interactions are important. You don’t need a visa to go there. We should end meaningless fights between both countries. Of course, I don’t want anyone entering my country and engaging in nefarious activities, but cultural exchange is important. It has been happening for years,” he added.