ISLAMABAD - Lahore Blues routed Islamabad by 137 runs in the Inter-Region U-19 Three-Day Tournament 2018-19 Round Three match played at National Ground on Tuesday.

Islamabad were bowled out for 98. Fahad Munir bagged 3-11, Ibtisham-ul-Haq 3-32, Hamza Tariq 2-12 and Bilal Khan 2-36. At Marghazar Ground, Lahore Region Whites beat Larkana by 18 runs. Larkana were all out for 193 with Javed Ali Khoso hitting 61. Syed Faridoun Mehmood bagged 3-52, Hashim Ibrahim 3-66 and M Arsalan 2-24.

At Mirpur Stadium, AJK, Karachi Region Whites outclassed AJK by 8 wickets. Karachi chased down 34-run target losing 2 wickets. AJK resumed their second innings after follow on at overnight score of 163-7 and were all out for 212. Hasan Azmat struck 50 and Moin Pervaiz 46. M Makki took 4-57 and Arish Ali Khan 3-46.

At Gohati Ground, Swabi, Peshawar Region hammered Hyderabad Region by an inning and 124 runs. Hyderabad were all out for 92 in their second outing with Tayyab Ali scoring 26. M Amir grabbed 5-23, Ahmed Khan 3-21 and Saifi Ullah 1-12.

At NBP Stadium, Karachi, Dera Murad Jamali beat Karachi Region Blues by 25 runs. Dera Murad were all out for 174. Ahmed Farooq clinched 7-65.

Karachi Blues were bowled out for 201. Chasing 227-run target for victory, Majid Baloch made 47. Muhammad bagged 5-82 and Fahad Hussain 4-60.

At TMC Ground, Karachi, Fata Region routed Abbottabad by 41 runs Abbottabad could score 214 all out. Needing 260 runs for victory, Afaq Ahmed hammered 141. Hasnain Hoosain took 3-78, Said Nazeer 2-38 and M Waseem 2-54. At Jinnah Stadium, Gujranwala, Bahawalpur Region played out a draw against Sialkot.