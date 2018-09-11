Share:

Islamabad-A man was allegedly tricked out of Rs 130,000 by a group of fraudsters who arranged him a married woman to contract fake marriage.

Muhammad Farooq, son of Gul Muhammad, a resident of Tehsil Pind Dadan Khan, district Jhelum was on his way to his town along with his newly-wed wife near Khanna Pul here on Monday when the latter began screaming that she was being kidnapped.

The hue and cry by the woman caught attention of the local police who took the ‘family’ to Khanna police station for inquiry.

According to the FIR, Farooq told police that several two weeks ago, he met a woman named Nusrat Bibi, a resident of Jhelum, and asked her to find him a match for marriage. Nusrat Bibi introduced him to Tahir saying that he knows a family in Islamabad where Farooq could marry, Farooq told the police. According to the victim, he along with Tahir, his brother Samiullah and Nusrat Bibi came to Bhara Kahu, Islamabad on 9 September where a man named Saud introduced his sister-in-law named Shabnam as the proposed bride. He asked the victim to pay Rs 130,000 against the match.

As per plan, Farooq said, he along with Tahir, Nusrat Bibi and others reached Bhara Kahu on September 10 and paid the amount to Saud and later he got married to Shabnam in the presence of Tahir, Muhammad Afzal, Muhammad Iqbal and Nusrat Bibi. “Saud, however, assured me to hand over copy of ‘Nikkah Nama’ a few days later,” the victim told the police.

He said that after the marriage, they embarked on their journey to Pind Dadan Khan and Saud accompanied them to Faizabad. “When we reached near Iqbal Town at the Islamabad Expressway, my wife, Shabnam started shouting that we were going to kidnap her,” Farooq said further. In the meantime, the police reached the spot and took them to the police station for inquiry. He complained to the police that Shabnam and others deceitfully deprived him of Rs 130,000.

The police have booked the accused under section 420 and 34 of the PPC and further investigation is underway. The section deals with cheating and dishonesty. According to the police, the woman (35) was already married and had three children.