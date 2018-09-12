Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday granted bail to a man who allegedly attacked a 9th class student with a knife, blinded him and severely damaged his private parts.

The court directed the accused to submit surety bonds of Rs200,000 to get bail.

The single bench consisting of Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi heard the bail application of accused Waqar alias Waqari.

The applicant's counsel submitted to the court that the accused had nothing to do with the case and he was implicated. He contended that the medical report proved that the allegations levelled against the accused were baseless. He pleaded to the court to grant bail to the accused.

However, the prosecution opposed the petition saying that solid evidence was available against the accused. The court, after hearing detailed arguments of the parties, granted the accused bail and directed him to submit surety bonds to get relief.

According to the FIR got registered by Muhammad Javed with Sundar Police Station in 2017 under Section 324 of the PPC, his son Aish Muhammad was coming home from his academy on a motorbike when four people held him and tortured him.

Javed said the assailants attacked Aish's eyes with knives, gouged the eyeballs out, and severely damaged his private parts in the knife attack.