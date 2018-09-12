Share:

LAHORE - Tracking Monday’s Economic Coordination Committee’s decision of postponing gas prices, coupled with likely announcement of textile package (where reportedly energy tariff for textile manufacturers would be reduced) helped market to close marginally up in Tuesday’s session (gaining 76 points) after four consecutive negative sessions wherein the market lost 1,070 points cumulatively.

Investors’ remained tilted to power generation & distribution, oil & gas exploration and textile composite sectors, adding 115pts cumulatively to the index.

Among top five index contributors, three were from textile NML, NCL, and KTML. While HUBC, and PPL also provided some respite to index. Positive sentiments led 24 percent growth in volumes, similarly, value traded improved by 27 percent. On sector front, commercial banks and chemicals sector remained volume leaders with traded volume of 23m and 17.9m shares respectively.