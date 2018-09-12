Share:

LAHORE - Muharram, first month of the Islamic calendar, commenced today (Wednesday).

The martyrdom day of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions will be observed on September 21 (Friday).

Muharram is the most sacred month for Muslims after the holy month of fasting. Like Ramazan, many Muslims fast during Muharram.

Like other parts of the country, faithful will arrange majalis, processions in Lahore to pay tributes to grandson of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), his family members and companions. Main Zuljinnah procession will be taken out from Nisar Haveli inside Mochi Gate on 10th of Muharram that will culminate at Karbala Gamey Shah after passing through traditional route.

Hospitals on alert

Punjab Health Department has directed all teaching and other hospitals to ensure round-the-clock health services during Muharram, reported APP.

In a letter addressing all vice chancellors of health universities, principals of medical colleges and medical superintendents of hospitals, the secretary specialised healthcare and medical education department Saqib Zafar directed that special duty rosters of emergency departments, operation theaters and pharmacies must be issued and implemented.

"Ensure availability of medical, nursing, paramedical and support staff including administrative staff round the clock" mentioned in the letter

The secretary issued directives to make arrangements for availability of blood of various groups during the Muharram especially on 9th and 10th of Muharram.