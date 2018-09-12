Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Police Inspector General Muhammad Tahir has said he will ensure merit, develop a reward and punishment system and work for welfare of the force.

According to a handout issued here, Tahir says that for now police have been assigned the duty to maintain peace in Muharram therefore transfers and postings of officers are not under consideration. However, he said, immediate steps will be taken for administrative reforms in police after Muharram. He expressed these views while talking to the media at Central Police Office on Monday. Troops saluted the new IG upon his arrival at the CPO and the senior police officers gave him a warm welcome.

Talking to the media, the new IG said it was indeed a great responsibility to head the largest police force of the country and that he would do this duty with honesty and hard work. He said the culture of the police station actually depicts the overall culture of the society. He said he would recommend that model of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police be copied in Punjab. He talked about the KP police model and introduction of Dispute Resolution Council (DRC) besides other initiatives. He said that special attention would be paid to registration of FIRs on time. He said that attention would be paid to welfare programmes through modern policing to raise morale of the force. He said that new programmes and courses would be started for capacity building of the officers and officials.