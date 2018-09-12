Share:

LAHORE - The Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust (NPT) marked the 70th death anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammmad Ali Jinnah with traditional zeal and fervour on Tuesday.

The main function was organised at the Aiwan-e-Karkunan-e-Tehreek-e-Pakistan here on Tuesday. It started with recitation of verses from Holy Quran.

In his message, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said Quaid's vision of development of Pakistan was a beacon of light for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. He said the PTI, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, had started development of Pakistan. The PTI was all set to replicate the model of the state of Madinah in Pakistan and no stone will be left unturned in this respect, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chairman of NPT Professor Dr Rafique Ahmed said the nation could only move forward by following the teachings of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammmad Ali Jinnah.

Chief justice (r) Mian Mahboob Ahmed said the Quaid was a man of words. He stressed action, which is the only way forward to make Pakistan a developed state.

Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal urged national harmony. Among others who spoke on the occasion included Justice (r) Khalil-ur-Rehman Khan, Iftikhar Ali Malik, Begum Mehnaz Rafi, MNA Dr Seemi Bukhari, Ghulam Mohyuddin Dewan, Dr Ghazala Shaheen Wyne, Qayyum Nizami, Professor Humayun Ehsan and Shahid Rasheed.

NPT team meets CM

A delegation of Nazaria Pakistan Trust and Tehreek-e-Pakistan Workers Trust called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office.

Buzdar praised the NPT for sensitising the youth generation about the Pakistan Movement.

He shared PM Imran Khan’s vision with the visiting team, saying: “Policies and vision of Khan is being moved forward and the government is working hard to provide better facilities to people. Important reforms will be introduced in health, education, tourism and other sectors to provide better services to the people.”

The visitors congratulated Buzdar on becoming the chief minister.

NPT Secretary Shahid Rasheed said elders of chief minister Usman Buzdar took active part in the Pakistan Movement and they were also given award in recognition of their services.

He added: “We are happy that a person belonging to the middle class has become the chief minister and our good wishes are with you.” The delegation was headed by Justice (r) Mian Mehboob Ahmed. Provincial adviser Akram Chaudhry was also present on the occasion.