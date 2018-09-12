Share:

ISLAMABAD - Overseas Pakistani workers remitted $3,966.53 million in the first two months (July-August) of FY19, showing a growth of 13.45 percent compared with $3496.13 million received during the same period in the preceding year.

During August 2018, the inflow of workers’ remittances amounted to $2037.33 million, which is 5.60pc higher than July 2018 and 4.24pc higher than August 2017, according to an update issued by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Tuesday.

The country-wise details for the month of August 2018 showed that inflows from Saudi Arabia, UAE, USA, UK, GCC countries (including Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Oman) and EU countries amounted to $465.53 million, $461.2 million, $316.89 million, $278.84 million, $193.17 million and $59.64 million respectively compared with the inflow of $511.28 million, $440.38 million, $260.34 million, $249.14 million, $230.22 million and $62.75 million respectively in August 2017. Remittances received from Malaysia, Norway, Switzerland, Australia, Canada, Japan and other countries during August 2018 amounted to $262.06 million together as against $200.35 million received in August 2017.