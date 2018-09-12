Share:

ISLAMABAD:-Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator Rahman Malik has urged the federal government to take steps for opening offices of NADRA and passport in Malawi, Zimbabwe and Mozambique for overseas Pakistani. He said this in a meeting with Pakistani High Commissioner in Malawi Raja Muhammad Ilyas Satti at his residence. Raja Muhammad Ilyas Satti in a meeting briefed Senator Rahman Malik on problems being faced by Pakistani community in Malawi. He said that 50,000 citizens of Pakistan are living in Malawi and they are facing many difficulties. Raja Satti said that there is no facility of NADRA and Passport office in Malawi. People’s faces difficulties for renewal of their passports and ID cards in Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi, he said.–staff reporter

Senator Rahman Malik asked the interior ministry for briefing to Senate Standing Committee on passport and NADRA office issues in those countries.