ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has the infrastructure in place to support import of nine million tons of LNG per annum. So far, LNG imports have touched the peak of seven million tons. Since January this year, the country has imported four million tons through two fully dedicated terminals at Port Qasim. Industry officials said total re-gasification capacity of both the LNG terminals was approximately 1,200 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd), but at the current pace they could handle 1,000 mmcfd. Pakistan will be able to save approximately $2.6 billion in furnace oil substitution through import of nine million tons of LNG and by producing an additional 3,600MW of electricity through LNG.