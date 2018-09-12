Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Tuesday announced the tour programme of national women team to Bangladesh, Malaysia and West Indies from next month.

Pakistan women’s team embarks on a tough voyage by traveling to Bangladesh to play a series of four T20I and one ODI, respectively. The matches would be played in Khulna, Bangladesh from October 1 to October 8, said PCB spokesman here on Tuesday. “Later, the women’s team will fly to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia to attend a four-day acclimatization camp from October 11 to 14, before featuring in a bilateral home series comprising three ODIs and three T20I against Australia’s women team from October 18 to October 29,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that three ODIs to be played between Australia and Pakistan women’s team are part of the ICC Women’s Cricket Championship, which is also a qualification process for the next ICC Women’s World Cup.

At the conclusion of the home series, Pakistan women’s team will depart directly from Malaysia to West Indies to participate in the ICC Women’s World T20. Pakistan women’s team is placed in Group B along with Australia, New Zealand, India and Ireland, where the group matches would be staged in Guyana, West Indies from November 9.

“Pakistan women’s team will also play two warm-up matches against South Africa and Bangladesh women’s team on November 4 and 6, 2018, respectively,” added the spokesman.