ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority conducted bidding for the issuance of Five Satellite Television Broadcast Station licences in pursuance of advertisement dated 1st September, 2014

In a statement issued by PEMRA said the bidding for the grant of Satellite TV Licences in different categories including News and Current Affairs, Entertainment, Sports, Agriculture, Health and Education was held at PEMRA Headquarters.

Authority invited applications through advertisement dated 1st September 2014 form eligible companies for the grant of satellite TV licenses through bidding under Section 19 of the PEMRA Ordinance 2002, the process was delayed due to litigation, however, the Courts, dismissed the petitions in favour of PEMRA.

The companies participated in the bidding are M/s BOL Enterprises (Pvt.) Limited, Karachi, M/s Galaxy Broadcasting Network (Pvt.) Limited, Lahore, M/s Hamza Sadiq News Network (Pvt.) Limited, Lahore, M/s Glam Network (Pvt.) Limited, Islamabad, M/s Venus Entertainment Company (SMC-Pvt.) Limited, Karachi, M/s Renaissance (Pvt.) Limited, Karachi, and M/s Media Roots (Pvt.) Ltd, Islamabad.

The successful bidders in each category are M/s Galaxy Broadcasting Network (Pvt.) Limited, Lahore in News and Current Affairs category for Rs63.5 million, BOL Enterprises (Pvt.) Limited, Karachi in Entertainment category for Rs48.5 million, M/s Media Roots (Pvt.) Limited in Agriculture category for Rs10.5 million, M/s Glam Network (Pvt.) Limited in Heath category for Rs10 million, and M/s Renaissance (Pvt.) Limited, Karachi in Education category for Rs10.5 million.

The successful bidders will be required to deposit the balance amount of earnest money within 15 working days.