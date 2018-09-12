Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has said Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit the city during this week and will make major announcements related to Karachi package.

He said this while inaugurating 15th Health and Pharmaceutical International Exhibition on Tuesday at Karachi Expo organised by E-Commerce Gateway Pakistan.

He said that the government is formulating comprehensive policies for all the sectors, including pharmaceutical. The pharma sector is contributing around $3 billion towards national economy.

He said that all the sectors are equally important for the present government. Ismail said that he would cooperate with Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah for the prosperity of Sindh province and its people.

He appreciated the large participation of foreign delegates at the expo and said that it was vision of the prime minister to correct direction and accelerate the national economy.

The governor hoped that huge participation of foreigners in such exhibitions the tourism industry of the country would also promote.

Ismail said that Karachi had faced difficult times in the past and the improvement in law and order situation should be credited to Pak Army and Rangers. He said that the government will not tolerate any disturbance in future to sabotage peace of the city.

The governor said that the federal government is going to announce Karachi package and in this regard Sindh government has been taken onboard. He said that he recently met Sindh chief minister to ease the rift created in the general election.

On the occasion of inauguration, Zahid Saeed, former president Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) welcomed the present government initiatives and urged that the issues pertaining to pharmaceutical industry should be resolved on priority basis.

The 15th Health and Pharmaceutical International Exhibition is attended by over 550 foreign delegates from 25 countries, including China, Singapore, India, USA, Britain, Germany, Switzerland, France, Italy, Turkey etc. About 912 leading brands have been showcased at the three-day exhibition.

Dr Khursheed Nizam, president, E-Commerce Gateway Pakistan said that the vision of the prime minister had created a positive image of the country. He said that due to this vision the organisers had received requests even at the last moments.

At the exhibition the companies are showcasing their products in the field of health, medicine and research. Around 30 seminars have been scheduled during three – day exhibition where leading scholars will share their expertise in the field.