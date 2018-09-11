Share:

Rawalpindi-Punjab Secretary for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Saqib Zafar visited the under-construction Rawalpindi Institute of Urology and Kidney Transplant (RIUKT) here on Tuesday.

The Secretary reviewed the progress, quality of construction work and directed the authorities to complete the project of public welfare at the earliest.

No negligence in this regard will be tolerated, he added.

The Secretary also directed the officials to make a plan for the construction of Liver transplant adjacent to the Institute.

Saqib also took a round of the Emergency, Administration block, OPD and Pharmacy department and directed to equip the institute with latest technology.

He said after the completion of 600-bed hospital, residents will be able avail the latest health faculties of liver and stomach related diseases.

On the occasion Principal Allied Hospitals Dr Muhammad Umer briefed the secretary that 85 per cent work on Rawalpindi Institute of Urology and Kidney Transplant project has been completed while Rs 1.5 billion has been spent out of total costing an amount of Rs 2.25 billion.

Medical Superintendant Doctor Shoaib Khan on the occasion said that state-of-the-art facility of Emergency and OPD could become functional within two months if government provides Rs 100 million at the earliest.

Later, they visited all parts of the institute and directed that the recruitment process should also be sped up.