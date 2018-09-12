Share:

HAFIZABAD/BAHAWALPUR - The 70th death anniversary of father of the nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was observed with reverence, especially in educational institutions.

Quran and fateh Khawani for the departed soul was held in mosques various institution.

In Hafizabad, local journalists also observed the death anniversary and paid him glowing tribute for achieving the unique distinction of getting an independent state of Pakistan for the Muslims. They called upon the younger generation to strictly abide by the golden motto of the Quaid, unity, faith and discipline for their own success as well as to make the country invincible fortress of Islam.

It is pity that no seminar or function was arranged by any government department, NGO or political party in the district which according to old workers of Pakistan Movement is very sad and deplorable.

In Bahawalpur, the death anniversary of father of the nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was observed reverence and he was paid rich tribute by the faculty and students of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

In his message, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Qaiser Mushtaq said that this day imposes paying homage to Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah whose progressive and vibrant outlook paved the way for creation of Pakistan. He said that the nation encountered a host of ups and downs in the history after Pakistan came into being but we pulled through all the times. As compared to 1947, today’s Pakistan is much developed and prosperous. The VC stressed on the faculty that they can contribute an important role in character-building of students based on three principles of Quaid - Unity, Faith and Discipline.