LAHORE - Punjab Schools Education Minister Murad Raas said on Tuesday that the government planned to take solid steps to build capacity of teachers to provide quality education in government schools. Presiding over a meeting at his office, Raas stressed the need for holding holistic review of 14 indicators designed for district-level ranking of government schools in Punjab. The meeting reviewed different proposals of providing resources to government primary and high schools situated in remote areas on a priority basis. The minister issued directives to provide proposals within seven days to ensure providing quality education to students.

He said experienced educationists will be consulted.

Later, he chaired a meeting of chief executive officers of schools education department of DGK at his office. Special Secretary Nadeemur Rehman and other senior officials attended the meeting.