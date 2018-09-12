Share:

LAHORE - Robbers killed an old woman at a house in posh EME Housing Society and escaped after collecting cash and gold ornaments, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased woman was identified by police as 82-year-old Safia Bibi, a resident of (E Block) EME Housing Society in the Chuhng police precincts. The body was moved to the morgue for autopsy.

The latest murder and house robbery incident took place in the high-security housing colony located on Canal Road just one day after dacoits robbed a citizen at gunpoint in Iqbal Town and snatched away cash gold and ornaments worth five million rupees.

A police official said the old woman and her two daughters were present at their residence when gunmen forcibly entered the house. The gunmen tied both the daughters of the victim with a sofa by using a chain and demanded cash and gold ornaments.

When the old woman offered resistance, one of the bandits hit her in the head with the butt of a pistol. “The woman sustained serious head injuries and fell unconscious instantly. The robbers collected cash and gold ornaments and fled,” a police official said after visiting the crime scene. The woman died on the spot due to excessive bleeding.

The police reached the spot when the dacoits had escaped. The officials of the homicide investigation unit and forensic experts also visited the crime scene on Tuesday evening.

A relative of the victim family told police that Ahmed, who used to work as gardener at the house, could be involved in the house robbery incident. A police source also said that the gardener was missing since the incident took place. He said the police were conducting raids to arrest the gardener.

Police believe the gardener along with his accomplices entered the house, killed the woman and fled after collecting cash and gold ornaments worth five million rupees.

The Chuhng police last night registered a criminal case and launched the investigation. However, no arrest was made till late Tuesday.

On Monday, five gunmen held up a car-rider on a busy road in Iqbal Town and snatched away a latest model car and cash and gold ornaments worth five million rupees. The daylight robbery took place on the main road in Nargis Block Iqbal Town on Monday afternoon. Three injured in gunfire

Three injured

Three people were wounded seriously when a gunman opened fire on them over some dispute in Ichra. Police sources said the victims were admitted to the hospital with multiple bullet injuries.

Ilyas and his two friends were standing near Shah Jamal Chowk when Rauf alias Rufa appeared there. After a brief argument, Rufa opened straight fire on all the three friends and fled instantly. The police were investigating the shooting.