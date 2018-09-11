Share:

LAHORE-Bhangra icon, social activist and musician-cum-political stalwart Abrar ul Haq visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority on Tuesday.

The PSCA COO received the quite delighted singer and accompanied him through various sections of the IC3 while briefing him on their functions and domains.

In his short address to Police Communication Officers, he appreciated the youth workforce for lifting up heavy responsibility of security profiling and management of the metropolis.

On the occasion, he said, “These young professionals are the pride of the whole nation. I have not witnessed such an updated and modern security infrastructure in western countries. The scope of PSCA must enshroud all major cities of Pakistan.”

Abrar also sang for the workforce "Tere rang rang", a sufi flavored piece of work from his hits.

Later, the celebrity took part in FM 88.6 Radio Safe City live program where he had a rendezvous scheduled with the channel's audience live on air. He also answered the questions of his fans live on FM88.6.

The PSCA COO concluded this rendezvous by presenting a souvenir shield to the guest overwhelmed by project's astuteness-cum-technological advancement and the warmth shown towards him by every member on the floor.