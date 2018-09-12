Share:

ISLAMABAD - Six new federal ministers and ministers of state were administered oath here on Tuesday.

President Arif Alvi administered the oath to the three federal and three state ministers at a ceremony at the President House.

Umar Ayub Khan, Ali Muhammad Khan Mehar and Syed Ali Haider Zaidi took the oath as new federal ministers, while Muhammad Shabir Ali, Murad Saeed and Muhammad Hammad Azhar have been inducted as state ministers. The portfolios of the new federal and state ministers will be announced later.

The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Imran Khan, members of the Federal Cabinet and senior government officials.