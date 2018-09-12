Share:

ISLAMABAD - SNGPL thrashed Fata by an innings and 52 runs in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Four-Day 2018-19 Round Two Group A match played at Abbottabad Stadium on Tuesday.

Fata resumed their second innings at overnight score of 79 for the loss of 6 wickets and were bowled out for 143. M Sarwar scored unbeaten 29 runs. M Hafeez grabbed 6 wickets for 62.

At LCCA ground, NBP and Lahore Region Whites played out a draw. NBP declared their second innings at 48-0. Earlier, Lahore Whites resumed their first innings at overnight score of 18-3 and were bundled out for 68. Bilal Asif grabbed 4-16, Atta Ullah 3-2 and M Asghar 2-12.

In Pool-B match played at National Stadium, Karachi, Karachi Whites held SNGPL for a draw, but SNGPL got 3 points on the basis of first innings lead. Karachi made 230-6 in second innings. M Hasan made unbeaten 100. Ahmed Jamal captured 4-66 and Sohail Khan 2-61.

At Multan Stadium, Wapda routed Multan by 7 wickets. Wapda chased down the target of 175 for the loss of 3 wickets. Ali Shan made unbeaten 96. Earlier, Multan resumed their second innings at overnight score of 98-4 and were all out for 167. Khalid Usman bagged 5-37 and Mansoor Amjad 2-26.

At Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad, PTV beat Lahore Blues by 45 runs. Lahore Blues were all out for 264 with Irfan Haider scoring unbeaten 66. Raza Hasan captured 4-63 and Ali Khan 2-18.