Share:

LOS ANGELES:- Stefflon Don has announced UK tour for November, including a homecoming gig at Hammersmith’s Eventim Apollo. Stefflon Don is touring the UK in November. The ‘16 Shots’ rapper will return to the stage on September 22 at London’s The O2 arena as part of Radio 1Xtra Live - which also sees the likes of Chance the Rapper, Pusha T and Jorja Smith on the bill - before heading out on her own mini run, which concludes with a homecoming show at Hammersmith’s Eventim Apollo on November 29.

The tour dates follow the release of Stefflon’s critically-acclaimed mixtape, ‘Secure’. It features trap-influenced ‘What You Want’ with Future, which she recently admitted took a lot of hard work to get right for the in-demand hip-hop star. She said: ‘’Well last year I actually went on tour with him. We did a Europe tour and the last date was London and then we hit the studio. ‘’There’s a record that I wanted him on, played it, he liked it but he wasn’t really like ‘this is the sh*t,’ it wasn’t really like that.’’ ‘What You Want’ followed dancehall track ‘Pretty Girl’ with south-London/Tazmanian artist Tiggs Da Author and ‘Lil Bitch (Intro)’. Stefflon’s mini album also features the single ‘Calypso’ featuring award-winning Latin star Luis Fonsi of ‘Despacito’ fame. Meanwhile, Stefflon recently admitted that she doesn’t have a plan B because the thought of not making music gives her ‘’anxiety’’. She said: ‘’When people say that [have a back-up] I get anxiety. ‘’I can’t imagine somebody having to feel like that about their dream. ‘’In the midst of it you can get laughed at or feel like it might not work, so for someone like me to show you don’t ever think of a plan B because you might have to use one.