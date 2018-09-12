Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab government on Tuesday transferred and posted senior officials including additional chief secretary and Board of Revenue senior member.

Additional chief secretary Najib Najmi was transferred and posted as Board of Revenue senior member while OSD Ijaz Ahmed was posted as additional chief secretary and.

The Punjab Healthcare Commission Chief Operating Officer Ajmal Khan was directed to report the Islamabad Establishment Division.

BOR Member Taxes Asad Islam Mahni was directed to report to Sindh for posting. Urban Unit Planning and Development Dr Nasir Javed, Chief Executive Officer was directed to report Establishment Division Islamabad. OSD Khaqan Babar was directed to report Sindh. Secretary of Department of Forestry, Wildlife and Fisheries Asadullah Khan was asked to report to the Establishment Division.

Chief Economist of the Planning and Development Department Nabeel Javed was also relieved from Punjab. Secretary of Transport Department Mohammad Rafiq Haroon was entrusted to KP for the next appointment.

Department Primary and Secondary Healthcare Secretary Ali Bahadur Qazi was directed to report KP for the next posting. Services of Higher Education Secretary Khalid Salim and Dr Nasir Iqbal Malik were given to Sindh government.