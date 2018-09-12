Share:

LAHORE - The Department of Geology, University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Saitama University of Japan. Prof Ken Kawamoto from Japanese university and UET Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid signed the MoU. Earlier Prof. Ken Kawamoto visited the UET and Prof Fazal briefed him about academic programmes. Prof Kawamoto also delivered a lecture at a seminar seminar titled ‘Development of Appropriate Technologies for Pollution Control and Environmental Restoration’. He said: “We are excited to collaborate with UET Lahore to investigate new learning opportunities for our students. The MOU’s areas of collaboration include student exchange, developing joint research proposals and to help with developing smart learning environment projects at UET.”