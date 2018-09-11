Share:

Soon after the win of Imran Khan, the former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi stepped down from the post and after his sudden resignation the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has nominated Ehsan Mani and Asad Ali Khan as members of PCB Board of Governors (BoG). According to a report the Pakistan Cricket Board Justice (retd) Syed Afzal Haider has already taken charge as interim chairman of the board after Sethi’s resignation and the news further disclosed that the election for chairman will be conducted within four weeks and new chairman will command authority over the PCB for a period of three years. As a fan of Pakistan cricket I appreciate the efforts of the former Chairman which he had done for the betterment of cricket and we believe whosever take the charge will pay the duty honestly to bring improvement and changes in cricket.

BAKHTIYAR PHULLAN,

Turbat, August 26.