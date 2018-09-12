Share:

CHINIOT - Two traders tortured a watch man to death for demanding his two months salary. According to police, Shakeel Ahmad, son of Muhammad Abdullah, resident of Chinioti Road, was a security guard at Madina Market, Sargodha Road here.

Shakeel demanded his two months salary from traders namely Muhammad Abbas and Muhammad Afzal. The latter, however, thrashed him with slaps and kicks two days ago.

The guard again went to duty last night but could not return back. Tuesday morning when he did not return, the family searched him and found him dead.

According to eye-witnesses Habib Ullah and Sultan, both traders Abbas and Afzal killed him with iron rods. According to doctors, different bones of the deceased person were fractured. The Chiniot City Police have registered a case and started investigation.