KARACHI - Following the directive of Supreme Court, Zulfiqarabad Oil Terminal has been made functional and operators have started parking their tankers at the terminal. City administration informed that around 800 oil tankers were parked at the terminal on Monday, it was shared in a meeting chaired by Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Sualeh Farooqui to review the arrangements of parking and other facilities at Zulfiqarabad Oil Terminal on Tuesday.

Meeting was attended by concerned deputy commissioners, representatives of oil companies, office bearers of oil tankers associations, officials of KMC and traffic police. On the occasion, the commissioner said that the terminal has been constructed particularly for the parking of oil tankers for the better traffic management. The meeting decided that a management committee would be setup to look after the affairs of the parking at the terminal.

The committee will coordinate with representatives of all the stakeholders including the officials of KMC, traffic police, representatives of oil companies and owners of the tankers to resolve the issues. It was decided in the meeting that another canteen would also constructed to more facilitate the drivers at the terminal.

Malir Deputy Commissioner briefed the meeting about the progress of the facilities provided at the terminal and parking arrangements made with the cooperation of the owners of tankers as well as the oil companies. The deputy commissioner also told the meeting that on Monday 800 tankers were parked.

Farooqui said that the Zulfiqarabad Oil Tanker terminal is an important project, which will resolve the longstanding parking issue of oil tankers. He hoped that the parking facilities provided at the terminal for the oil tankers would also help resolve the various traffic issues including the traffic congestion.

KMC Chief Engineer Muhammad Taha briefed about the facilities provided at the terminal, said that including parking, resting place for drivers, toilets and the arrangements of power and water at the terminal has been provided.

He informed the meeting that oil tanker parking terminal has the capacity to park 3200 oil tankers and with all required facilities including mosque, rest area, canteen, bathrooms and other services.