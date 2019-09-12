Share:

MIRPUR-The AJK observed Youme Ashura, the day of supreme sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions for upholding the cause of Islam, with religious fervour amidst exceptional security arrangements.

People renewed the resolve to fight against all types of tyrannical forces to accomplish the cherished mission of the glory of Islam in all circumstances.

The sanctified day dawned with special prayers by the faithful at all mosques and Imambargahs at Fajr.

Alam, Zuljinnah and Tazia processions were brought out from Imambargahs which culminated at their fixed spots after marching through tradition routes in all ten district headquarters of AJK including Mirpur, Muzaffarabad, Haveili, Hattiyan (Jhelum valley), Kotli, Bhimbher, Bagh, Sudahnoti, Rawalakot and Neelam valley besides all other major and small towns across the liberated territory. A large number of social and political and religious organisations representing all sects as well as individuals had established stalls n’ sabeels of juices and sweet water on the processions’ route to facilitate the faithful.

Public and private hospitals and Edhi like welfare organisations also provided ambulances to go along the processions. Re-calling the martyrdom of Hazarat Imam Hussain (RA), Ulema and Zakereen during the course of the procession delivered speeches, highlighting the great essence of the day.

Scholarly class, while talking to this Correspondent here expressed their feelings while evoking the supreme sacrifices at Karbala urged the faithful belonging to all sects to renew their pledge to work for the progress and prosperity of the country.

“On this day we reiterate our resolve that no matter what the odds-we shall neither submit before tyranny and injustice nor let the evil- India -let its sway.” They urged people of all walks of life, to rise above sectarianism, forge unity among their ranks and dissociate themselves from all those elements that fan sectarianism and anarchy.

They said that keeping in view the message of this supreme sacrifice, which teaches us that tyranny, oppression and falsehood must be resisted no matter how heavy are the odds, the people of Jammu & Kashmir State will carry on their gallant struggle, till the day, they make India quit their sacred soil, by crushing the manacles of the ferocious Indian regime, with the same spirit, as was demonstrated by the faithful at Karbala. The learned class added, “the best way to pay homage to the martyrs of Karbala is to make a zestful pledge on this day to work and devote oneself not only for the development of Pakistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir, but also for freedom of the Kashmiri brethren, facing the bondage of the Indian tyrannical rule in the illegally, illegitimately, unlawfully, unethically, immorally invaded part of the charismatic state - the Indian held Jammu Kashmir, they affirmed.