Deadlock between government and Election Commission (EC) persists over appointment of new members.

Election commission has declared appointment of two new members by the government as illegal.

EC in this regard has filed reply in Islamabad High Court (IHC). Reply has been submitted by secretary election commission. The references to Supreme Court decisions have also been given in the reply from election commission.

It has been said in the reply appointment of members is violation of article 213. Chief Election Commissioner refused to administer oath to these new members. Law secretary was informed in this respect on August 23.

It was said in the reply of Election commission that president defied 213 AB while appointing members of election commission. The procedure for appointment of members of election commission is mentioned in article 214. The nomination of two members of election commission does not fall under appointment.