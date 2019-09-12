Share:

KARACHI - Amid tightened security and suspension of cellular service, thousands of mourners participated in the main procession of Ashura to commemorate the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), his family and companions in Karbala.

Hundreds of small processions were taken out from different parts of the city which later merged into the central procession at Nishtar Park.

In his address of Majlis-e-Aza, Allama Shehanshah Hussain Naqvi highlighted the great sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and other martyrs of Karbala and paid them glowing homage. After that, the procession was taken out from Nashtar Park and it started marching towards Hussanian Iranian Imambargah in Khardar.

Mourners—most of them donning black—were carrying Alams, black flags and kept reciting poetry throughout the procession to praise sacrifices of the martyrs of Karbala. They continued to beat their chests and flagellated themselves with chains and knives to mourn the martyrs of Karbala.

The participants offered Zuhren prayer at Tibbat Centre which was led Moulana Hafiz Haider Naqvi. After the prayer, Imamia Students Organization Leader Muhammad Raza demanded of the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Army Chief and Prime Minster to ensure recovery of missing persons belonged to Shia sect. He said that there was law of jungle in the country as any cleric, doctor, professor, lawyer or any other citizens could be whisked away in the broad day of light. “As per the Article 9 and 10 of the constitution, the arrested person should be produced before the court with 24 hours of his arrest but those who had taken several persons into custody violated the constitution,” Raza added. He said that neither missing persons were produced before any court of law nor their arrests were shown.

After that, the mourners restarted marching towards the point of culmination and passed through traditional route — Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto Road, MA Jinnah Road, Mansfield Street, Boulton Market, Bombay Bazaar, Nawaz Mohabbat Khanjee Road—before being culminated at Kharadar’s Hussainian Iranian Imambargah.

Foolproof security measures were adopted for security of the mourners. The cellular service remained suspended in most parts of the city and the aforementioned localities were sealed and movement of people other than those taking part in the procession was restricted. A ban was also imposed on pillion riding from 9th to 10th of Muharram across the city. Besides the law enforcement agencies, Scouts and others performed security duties.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Governor Imarn Ismail, provincial police Chief Dr Syed Kaleem Imam, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan Senior Deputy Convener Amir Khan, Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal, MQM-P Organization Restoration Committee Chief Dr Farooq Sattar and other political leaders also visited and took part in the main procession.

The chief minister thanked the police, Rangers, Pak Army, intelligence agencies, district administration, local bodies and civic agencies and said that their well-coordinated efforts concluded the Ashura event peacefully without any problem.

This he said while talking to media during his visit to Ashura procession and to witness security and other arrangements. He took a whirlwind tour of three division, Karachi, Hyderabad and Shaheed Benazirabad and witnessed security and other arrangements made for Ashura and met with the management of the Muharram procession and mourners.

The chief minister started his morning by leading mourners’ procession from new Preedy Street to the Imambargah, at Saddar. Talking to media he said that he had visited the route and found all the arrangements perfect. “The security is fool proof and the local bodies and civic agencies made all the necessary arrangements by repairing roads, improving drainage system and providing water along the route of the procession,” he said.

Murad also visited CPO where he was received by Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah and Inspector General Sindh Police Dr Kaleem Imam. The chief minister visited Command & Control Center at CPO and was brief by the IG.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail has said that the sacrifices of Imam Hussain (R.A) teache us not to bow before the tyrants and opressors.

Talking to media during his visit to the Ashura procession, Imran Ismail said that Imam Hussain, the grandson of Holy Prophet (PBUH) set an ample example by sacrificing his life on the path of Islam.

He said that Martyrdom of Imam Hussain (R.A) instituted a Sunnah in Karbala for Muslims to follow.

Imran Ismail said that today our Kashmiri brethren are struggling for their freedom and are sacrificing their lives for the purpose.

He vowed that Pakistani nation would continue to support the Kashmiris’ for right to self-determination until the last drop of their blood.

Responding to a query, the Governor said that law enforcement agencies were to be credited for restoration of peace in the country particularly in the metropolis.