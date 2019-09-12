Share:

Lahore - Cheetay Logistics announced that it has raised $7.8 million in a Series A round from US-based investors. This brings the inception-to-date funding for the company to over $11.5 million. This is the largest amount raised by any local Pakistani start-up in an early stage round. Ahmed Khan, Founder of Cheetay stated,“This magnitude of capital is a testament to the quality of technology that we have developed locally in Pakistan and a recognition by the international investing community of Cheetay’s success to date and the enormous opportunity ahead of us. With the fundraising behind us, we are now searching for driven, talented and creative leaders who can help take us to the next level.” Cheetay currently services 4 Pakistani cities but CEO Majid Khan said that he wants the company to have operations in every sizeable city in the country and expects rapid geographic expansionthis year.