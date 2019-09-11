Share:

BEIJING - Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan on Wednesday met with former Austrian President Heinz Fischer, who is also president of the Austria-China Friendship Association (ACFA).China attaches great importance to ties with Austria as well as Europe, Wang said, calling on the two countries’ friendship organizations to step up exchanges, strengthen understanding, enhance mutual trust and expand cooperation, so as to further advance the bilateral relations and China-Europe ties.Meeting the people’s ever-growing needs for a better life means that China must adhere to peaceful development and unswervingly follow the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics, he said.

China will, as always, constantly integrate into the international community so as to realize its own development and make contributions to the world, Wang added. Fischer spoke of China’s remarkable development achievement and expressed congratulations on the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

The establishment of a friendly strategic partnership between Austria and China has set a new goal for the two sides, he said, adding that the ACFA will continue to play a positive role in consolidating the foundation of bilateral relations, as well as relations between Europe.

and China, and jointly safeguard world peace and development.