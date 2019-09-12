Share:

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Wednesday conducted an operation on intelligence report in Shahi Kot area of Malakand in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and arrested two alleged terrorists.

According to CTD spokesperson, the arrested terrorists are Afghan nationals. The CTD personnel also recovered two hand grenade, one IED and a nine-kilogram bomb from their possession.

The spokesperson further informed that a case has also been registered at CTD Malakand. The arrested terrorists were shifted to some undisclosed location for further investigation.